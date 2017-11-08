Jones had eight tackles (five solo) against the Lions on Monday.

Racking up eight tackles makes Monday's performance Jones' second best of the season. The rookie second-round pick played all 68 defensive snaps Monday because Morgan Burnett (groin) was sitting out, and Burnett won't play against the Bears in Week 10, so similar production should be expected from Jones.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories