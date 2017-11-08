Packers' Josh Jones: Posts eight-tackle performance
Jones had eight tackles (five solo) against the Lions on Monday.
Racking up eight tackles makes Monday's performance Jones' second best of the season. The rookie second-round pick played all 68 defensive snaps Monday because Morgan Burnett (groin) was sitting out, and Burnett won't play against the Bears in Week 10, so similar production should be expected from Jones.
More News
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.