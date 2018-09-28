Packers' Josh Jones: Questionable for Week 4
Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Jones has yet to play a game during the 2018 season, having been sidelined due to a lingering ankle injury. The second-year cornerback was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, and may be a game-time decision Week 4.
