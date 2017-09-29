Packers' Josh Jones: Questionable to return with back injury
Jones injured his back in the first quarter of Thursday's contest against the Bears and is questionable to return, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
Jones made a splash in his rookie debut in Week 3 against the Bengals, collecting 11 tackles and two sacks. Marwin Evans could pick up some additional snaps as long as Jones is out.
