Jones posted five solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cardinals.

The second-year safety brought down Josh Rosen for his first sack of the season. Jones has recorded 14 tackles over the past three games, and he'll look to add to that total against the Falcons on Sunday.

