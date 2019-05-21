Jones is skipping OTAs and requested a trade from the Packers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was a second-round pick of the Packers two-years ago and has served as a hybrid linebacker and safety. He's gotten a few starts but has played primarily as a backup, tallying 55 tackles (40 solo), including a sack, and two pass deflections while playing in 13 games in 2018. The Packers added Adrian Amos in free agency and selected Darnell Savage in the first round of the draft, pushing Jones further down the depth chart and likely playing a part in Jones' trade request.

