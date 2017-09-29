Packers' Josh Jones: Returns to Thursday's game
Jones (back) has returned to Thursday's game, Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Jones' return is great news for the Packers defense, as he is a great young playmaker in Green Bay's secondary.
