Packers' Josh Jones: Taking over as starting safety
Jones projects to take over as the starting strong safety in Green Bay, Rob Demovsky
Incumbent starter Morgan Burnett signed with the Steelers on Tuesday and Jones doesn't have any serious competition to fill the opening left behind. It won't be a huge transition for Jones considering he saw a lot of playing time as a rookie, and ultimately logged the second-most snaps among Green Bay safeties in 2017 due to Burnett's injuries. However, there's room for his playing time to expand considering Burnett had logged 948 snaps as the clear starter in 2016, which is quite a jump from the 735 snaps Jones logged this past season. Barring an injury of his own, the 2017 second-rounder seems poised to build upon his inaugural stat line of 71 tackles, two sacks, five pass breakups and one interception.
