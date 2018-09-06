Jones (ankle) not expected to play in Sunday's season-opener against the Bears, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Jones is also expected to be a non-participant in Thursday's practice, having been spotted in the rehab group. As long as the 2017 second-rounder is sidelined with his ankle injury, Kentrell Brice stands to see a significant uptick in playing time. When Jones is able to return to the field, the 23-year-old will be in the mix for the starting strong safety job.