Packers' Josh Jones: Unlikely to play Week 1
Jones (ankle) not expected to play in Sunday's season-opener against the Bears, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Jones is also expected to be a non-participant in Thursday's practice, having been spotted in the rehab group. As long as the 2017 second-rounder is sidelined with his ankle injury, Kentrell Brice stands to see a significant uptick in playing time. When Jones is able to return to the field, the 23-year-old will be in the mix for the starting strong safety job.
More News
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Plays in second preseason contest•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Avoids concussion•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Exits with possible concussion•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Nursing injury at minicamp•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Taking over as starting safety•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Sit Wilson
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
What you missed: No Bell for how long?
Le'Veon Bell holdout drama is again the big news, but plenty more happened Wednesday that Fantasy...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...