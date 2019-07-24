Jones (hamstring) said Wednesday that he will be present for training camp when it opens Thursday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Jones informed the Packers in late May that he would skip OTAs and request a trade from the team, but has apparently changed his tune. He's also dealing with a hamstring injury, so he may be looking for medical attention from team doctors. As evidenced by this news, it should be considered a solid bet that Jones will be on the Packers' roster when the regular season starts.