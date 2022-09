Myers left Sunday's win over the Buccaneers early with camps, but he does not appear on Wednesday's injury report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Myers' exit occurred late in the fourth quarter, but it appears he's fully recovered. With David Bakhtiari's (knee) and Elgton Jenkins' (knee) statuses for Sunday against the Patriots a bit up in the air, Myers' absence from the injury report is good news for the Packers offensive line.