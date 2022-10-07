site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: packers-josh-myers-in-line-to-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Packers' Josh Myers: In line to play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Myers (foot) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.
Myers logged limited sessions throughout the week with a foot injury, but he's ultimately anticipated to make another start at center for Sunday's London game versus the Giants.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 25 min read