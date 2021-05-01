The Packers selected Myers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 62nd overall.

Myers (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) was a standout lineman at Ohio State, but this is a strange selection if only because Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey seemed like a stronger positional prospect to most. If Myers does well for the Packers, it will be a timely arrival -- they lost standout center Corey Linsley in free agency and are likely looking at a downgrade at the position as a result, even if Myers does well right away.