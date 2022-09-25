site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Josh Myers: Suffers from cramps
Myers is questionable to return Sunday against Tampa Bay after suffering from cramps, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Myers suffered the issue in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, so he may not have time to return to action. However, he should be in line to return in Week 4 against New England.
