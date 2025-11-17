Whyle was targeted once and caught one pass for two yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Giants.

Whyle appeared in only his second game as a Packer, and he played roughly four times as many snaps as he did in his Week 10 debut and also found the end zone for the first time. Whyle had several semi-productive appearances with the Titans last season, and the Packers appear to be evaluating their options at the tight end position with Tucker Kraft (knee) out for the season, so Whyle is now at least back on the fringes of the fantasy radar.