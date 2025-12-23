Whyle (concussion) will be a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Whyle missed the Packers' Week 16 overtime loss to the Bears due to the concussion he sustained in the Week 15 loss to the Broncos. The tight end's potential return for Week 17 comes at a perfect time, as Tucker Kraft (ACL) and John FitzPatrick (Achilles) both have suffered season ending injuries, leaving Luke Musgrave as the sole tight end healthy tight end on the 53-man roster. If Whyle can clear the league's concussion protocol in time for Saturday's game against the Ravens, he will likely have a spot as the tight end No. 2, set to contribute in both the pass game as a receiver and the run game as a blocker.