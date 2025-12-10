Whyle reeled in his lone target for a 21-yard reception in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bears.

Whyle took the field for 22 of Green Bay's 53 snaps on offense, with his 42 percent share placing him behind John FitzPatrick (57 percent) and Luke Musgrave (40 percent) as the Packers continue to take a committee approach at tight end following Tucker Kraft's season-ending knee injury. Since being signed to the 53-man roster in early November, Whyle has produced a 3-24-1 receiving line on four targets over five games.