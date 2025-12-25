Whyle (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Whyle was also deemed limited for Tuesday's practice walkthrough. The third-year tight end missed this past Saturday's overtime loss to Chicago due to the concussion he suffered Week 15 versus Denver, but he seems to have a chance of returning for Saturday's game against Baltimore, though he'll first need to clear concussion protocol. If Whyle manages to suit up, he'll likely back up starter Luke Musgrave, as fellow tight end John FitzPatrick tore his Achilles in Week 16 and is done for the season.