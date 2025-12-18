Packers' Josh Whyle: Ruled out with concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whyle (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's game against the Bears, Wez Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Whyle was unable to practice this week after sustaining a concussion in the Week 15 loss to the Broncos. The No. 3 tight end was primarily a blocker for the Packers' offense, and a practice squad elevation, such as rookie tight end Drake Dabney, will likely fill his role for the upcoming divisional tilt.