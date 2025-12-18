Whyle (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's game against the Bears, Wez Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Whyle was unable to practice this week after sustaining a concussion in the Week 15 loss to the Broncos. The No. 3 tight end was primarily a blocker for the Packers' offense, and a practice squad elevation, such as rookie tight end Drake Dabney, will likely fill his role for the upcoming divisional tilt.