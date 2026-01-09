Whyle logged five catches (on six targets) for 36 yards and a touchdown across eight regular-season games with the Packers in 2025.

Whyle spent the first half of the season on the Packers' practice squad after failing to make the Titans' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. There wasn't a path to playing time for the third-year tight end until Tucker Kraft tore his ACL in Week 9 against the Panthers, which prompted the Packers to sign Whyle to the active roster in early November to serve as the team's TE2 behind Luke Musgrave. Whyle didn't see more than one target in any of his eight regular-season appearances, serving mostly as a blocker on offense. He will have the ability to test the waters during the 2026 offseason as an unrestricted free agent.