Deguara (shin) is active for the team's Week 4 matchup against the Falcons.

Deguara got in two limited practices to close the week, enough for him to be ready to go for Monday's action. With Marcedes Lewis (knee) sidelined, Deguara may see an increased role. However, he'll still work behind both Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger.

More News