Deguara (shin) is active for the team's Week 4 matchup against the Falcons.
Deguara got in two limited practices to close the week, enough for him to be ready to go for Monday's action. With Marcedes Lewis (knee) sidelined, Deguara may see an increased role. However, he'll still work behind both Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger.
More News
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Deemed questionable for Monday•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Ramps up participation•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: DNP to kick off practice week•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Not playing Week 3•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Sits out Thursday•