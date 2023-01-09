Deguara (calf) is listed as active Sunday against the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

After sitting out Thursday's practice due to a calf injury, Deguara returned to a limited session Friday and entered the weekend listed as questionable for Week 18 action. Now that his status is confirmed, he'll continue to play a key role as a blocking tight end for the Packers offense, which doesn't hold much sway in fantasy considering he has a 13-114-0 line on 15 targets in 16 games this season.