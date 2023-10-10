Deguara was targeted once and caught one pass for 19 yards in Monday's 17-13 loss to the Raiders.

Deguara played over 60 percent of the snaps in Week 4 with fellow tight end Luke Musgrave exiting the contest with a concussion, but Musgrave took the field Monday and handled a starter's workload, which pushed Deguara back into a part-time role. Expect him to remain in that spot when the Packers return to action in Week 7.