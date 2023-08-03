Deguara missed Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The 2020 third-round pick was already in a tough spot this summer, with the Packers using second- and third-round picks on tight ends in April after getting only 13 receptions out of Deguara last year. Robert Tonyan, now with the Bears, was easily Green Bay's top receiving option at tight end in 2022, pulling in 53 of 67 targets (79.1 percent) but for only 470 yards and two touchdowns. The competition to replace Tonyan might center around rookies Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft more so than Deguara, especially if the third-year pro misses more than a few days this summer.