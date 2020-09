Deguara is listed third, along with Jace Sternberger, on the unofficial depth chart released by the Packers on Monday night.

Deguara looks set to begin his career behind both Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan, while mixing in alongside second-year pro Sternberger for work. The rookie third-round pick's versatility and impressive athleticism should make him a candidate to earn a larger role as his development progresses, but he's an unlikely option for fantasy success to kick off the 2020 season.