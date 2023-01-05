Deguara did not participate during the Packers' practice Thursday due to a calf injury.
Deguara popped up on Green Bay's injury report with this issue for the first time Thursday. The 25-year-old was seen working on a stationary bike and stretching during Thursday's session, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site, so it appears he may have picked up the injury at some point during practice Wednesday. Deguara has recorded 13 catches on 15 targets for 114 yards, and his biggest contributions have come as a blocker and core special-teamer. He'll have one opportunity to increase his practice activity Friday, or else he could be in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season during Sunday's crucial regular-season finale.
More News
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Draws five targets in defeat•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Notches reception in Week 8•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Opens in reserve role•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Shut out Thursday night•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Fills several roles in scrimmage•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Finishes season as starter•