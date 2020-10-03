Deguara (shin) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Falcons.
Deguara logged two straight limited practice sessions to finish off the practice week, so he may gear up for the first time since Week 1. Meanwhile, Marcedes Lewis (knee) is considered doubtful, so Deguara could operate as the No. 3 tight end Monday.
More News
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Ramps up participation•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: DNP to kick off practice week•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Not playing Week 3•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Sits out Thursday•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Limited in Wednesday's session•