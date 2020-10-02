Deguara (shin) did not participate during the Packers' practice session Thursday.
The rookie third-round draft choice has missed each of Green Bay's last two outings, after collecting one catch for 12 yards during a Week 1 win against the Vikings. It appeared the rookie was in line for a moderately-involved role prior to the injury, as he saw the field for 31 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps against Minnesota. Now facing a potential third consecutive absence during Green Bay's Monday night showdown against Atlanta, Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger stand to serve as Aaron Rodgers' top pass-catching tight ends against the Falcons.