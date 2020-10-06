Deguara suffered a torn ACL in Monday's win over the Falcons and has been ruled out for the season, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

It was Deguara's second career NFL game after being selected in the third round of April's draft, and the rookie hasn't had much of a chance to impact the team's offense. He'll focus on rehabbing to return in 2021 at 100 percent. For the time being, Robert Tonyan will continue to lead the team's tight ends while Jace Sternberger and Marcedes Lewis (knee) rotate in.