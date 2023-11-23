Deguara (hip) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game versus the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Deguara is listed as doubtful for Thursday's matchup due to a hip injury suffered during last week's win over the Chargers. With Luke Musgrave (abdomen) being placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims will likely be the only two healthy tight ends on Green Bay's roster when they take on the Lions.