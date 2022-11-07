Deguara caught all five of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Lions.

The tight end entered Sunday's contest with just six receptions for 65 yards over eight games, but the Packers needed more from him Sunday after rookie wideouts Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Christian Watson (head) exited early, and Deguara nearly doubled his production on the season. The Packers may continue looking for ways to get him more involved due to the attrition at wide receiver, but he is sharing snaps at tight end with Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis and thus remains on the fringes of fantasy utility.