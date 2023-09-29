Deguara secured all four targets for 34 yards in the Packers' 34-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Deguara finished second in receptions for the Packers on the night and tied for third in targets. The fourth-year tight end's season-best line was largely the byproduct of position mate Luke Musgrave leaving the game for good in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Despite Thursday's modest spike in production, Deguara figures to return to a complementary role behind Musgrave if the latter is cleared to return against the Raiders on Monday night, Oct. 9 following a Week 5 bye.