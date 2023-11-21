Deguara (hip) was a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.
Deguara has now appeared as a non-participant on both of the Packers' first two Week 12 injury report while he recovers from the hip issue he , as he sustained in Sunday's win over the Chargers. With Luke Musgrave nursing a serious abdominal issue, Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims would be the only healthy tight ends available Thursday against the Lions if Musgrave and Deguara are unable to suit up.
More News
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Hip issue has status in doubt•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Dealing with hip issue•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Back in regular role•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Efficient on four targets in loss•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Sees action Saturday•
-
Packers' Josiah Deguara: Unlikely to play Friday•