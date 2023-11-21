Deguara (hip) was a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.

Deguara has now appeared as a non-participant on both of the Packers' first two Week 12 injury report while he recovers from the hip issue he , as he sustained in Sunday's win over the Chargers. With Luke Musgrave nursing a serious abdominal issue, Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims would be the only healthy tight ends available Thursday against the Lions if Musgrave and Deguara are unable to suit up.