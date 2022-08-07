Deguara led Packers tight ends in first-team reps during Green Bay's Family Night event Friday, according to acmepackingcompany.com.
Deguara lined up as a tight end on only five plays Friday night, but be it in the backfield or in the slot, he was on the field for 10 others. When it was all said and done, only two Packers skill players -- and no one listed as a tight end -- racked up more snaps. Deguara started getting more involved later in his second season, and unless fellow tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) makes rapid progress in the weeks ahead, Deguara seems poised to be the Packers' top option at his position in Week 1.
