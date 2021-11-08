Deguara was targeted twice and caught two passes for 16 yards in Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Chiefs.

Deguara matched the career-high two receptions he recorded in Week 8, but he did not do much for fantasy players who were hoping he would step up in the absence of fellow tight end Robert Tonyan (knee). Deguara will have more opportunities to contribute with Tonyan done for the season, but he played the third-most snaps among Packers tight ends in Week 9, so his role was not markedly different than it was in previous weeks. Of course, his prospects could improve some once starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns.