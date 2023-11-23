Deguara (hip) is officially inactive for Thursday's contest against Detroit, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Deguara was deemed doubtful Wednesday for the Thanksgiving clash, so it's no surprise that he isn't suiting up. The 26-year-old had played in each of Green Bay's 10 contests prior to Week 12, working in a hybrid tight end/fullback role. The Packers elevated Henry Pearson from the practice squad Wednesday to cover fullback duties versus the Lions.