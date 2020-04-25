Packers' Josiah Deguara: Links up with Green Bay
The Packers selected Deguara in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 94th overall.
Deguara is somewhat undersized for a tight end but has impressive athleticism to match his notable collegiate production. The Cincinnati product caught 77 of 137 targets for 927 yards and 12 touchdowns over his last two years with the Bearcats. At the combine, Deguara ran a 4.6 40-yard dash at 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds. He also had strong shuttle and jump scores. With Jimmy Graham gone, Deguara should compete with second-year pro Jace Sternberger for the starting tight end role in Green Bay.
