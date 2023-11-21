The Packers listed Degura (hip) as a non-participant during Monday's practice estimate.
Degura injured his hip during Sunday's win against the Chargers putting his status for Thursday's matchup with Detroit in doubt. With Luke Musgrave (abdomen) also dealing with an injury, Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims are now the only two healthy tight ends on Green Bay's roster.
