Deguara recorded a nine-yard reception in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.
Deguara played a season-high 28 snaps (44 percent share) in the Week 8 loss , surpassing Marcedes Lewis as the Packers' No. 2 tight end for the first time all season. It's unclear if that trend will continue moving forward or if it was more of a result of the Bills having the game in hand by the fourth quarter, but either way, Deguara and Lewis will both be firmly behind starter Robert Tonyan in the pecking order for snaps at tight end.
