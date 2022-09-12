Deguara was targeted twice and caught two passes for 28 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Both of Deguara's receptions led to first downs, but they also both came on the Packers' final drive with backup quarterback Jordan Love at the helm. Deguara had a chance to open the season in a more prominent role with fellow tight end Robert Tonyan recovering from a knee injury, but with Tonyan not only taking the field but starting in Week 1, expect Deguara to continue working as a reserve.