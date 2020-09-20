Deguara (shin/ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Deguara missed the Packers' last two practice sessions of the week with his leg injuries, and he will not play Sunday for the same reason. Deguara's absence should open up some snaps for the other three tight ends on the Packers' roster, and possibly some targets for Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger, in particular.
