Deguara (shin/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Deguara began the week as a limited participant, but he's now missed back-to-back sessions and appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Week 2. The rookie tight end was involved on offense during his NFL debut, as he drew two targets. If he misses time, Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger could see slightly more opportunities.