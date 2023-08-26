Deguara (calf) saw action in Saturday's 19-15 preseason victory over the Seahawks.

Deguara did not make a mark in the box score, but he appeared in a second straight game after missing the exhibition opener with a calf issue. Deguara, listed as a fullback on Green Bay's official depth chart, is not a lock to open the regular season on the roster. However, he worked as a tight end in the past, and that experience could pay off with only three tight ends healthy for the Packers.