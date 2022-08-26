Deguara was targeted once but did not catch a pass in Friday's exhibition matchup with the Chiefs.

Deguara did not do much during the preseason, finishing with totals of six targets, three receptions and 23 yards. His versatility could help get him on the field when the regular season gets underway, but he may not get enough looks to make a fantasy impact, particularly with fellow tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) likely being ready to go early in the season, if not Week 1.