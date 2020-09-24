Deguara (shin/ankle) was a non-participant during Thursday's practice after being limited in Wednesday's session, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Deguara's pattern of practice participation is following a similar trajectory to last week, as he logged a limited session Wednesday before sitting out Thursday and Friday, ultimately receiving an inactive designation for Week 2 against the Lions. The 23-year-old rookie kicked off his NFL career with a 12-yard catch in the season debut against Minnesota, but it appears based on the latest injury report that he is unlikely to play Week 3 against a New Orleans defense that has allowed more tight-end receptions (20) than any other team in the NFL.