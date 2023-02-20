Deguara was targeted 15 times and caught 13 passes for 114 yards over 17 games in the 2022 campaign.

Deguara appeared in every game for the first time in his three-year career, but he finished with roughly half the number of receptions and yards as he did in 2021, and he also failed to find the end zone after doing so twice in the previous season. He will almost certainly be back with Green Bay for a fourth go-around, but chances are he will remain in a complementary role.