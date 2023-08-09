Deguara (calf) returned to practice Wednesday but is not participating in team drills, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Deguara is likely considered limited at Wednesday's practice after missing roughly a week of camp due to a calf injury. His status for Friday's game against the Bengals still appears uncertain, but it's nonetheless positive to see Deguara back on the field in some capacity. Following the departure of Robert Tonyan, Deguara is primarily competing with rookies Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft (knee) for snaps.