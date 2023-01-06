The Packers list Deguara (calf) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Heading into a win-or-go-home matchup with the Lions in the regular-season finale, the Packers will have all members of the 53-man roster available aside from potentially Deguara, who is tending to the calf injury. After failing to practice Thursday on account of the injury, Deguara at least managed to take a step forward Friday by practicing on a limited basis. When available, Deguara has handled a small role as a depth tight end, never playing more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in a given week while drawing two or fewer targets in 15 of his 16 appearances on the season.
