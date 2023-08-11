Deguara isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason contest at Cincinnati, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Deguara has been dealing with a calf injury for more than a week, but he was able to return for some drills at Wednesday's joint practice with the Bengals. With Deguara unavailable, the Packers will roll with Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft (knee), Tyler Davis and Austin Allen at tight end in their exhibition opener.