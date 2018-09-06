Packers' Justin McCray: Avoids injury report
McCray (calf) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
It seems like McCray has put the calf issue behind him. Without an appearance on the injury report, it's plausible McCray will be ready for Week 1. No decision has been made yet regarding his availability, however.
