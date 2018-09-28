Packers' Justin McCray: Doubtful for Week 4
McCray (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
McCray has not participated in practice since suffering a shoulder injury during the Packers' Week 3 loss to Washington, and appears unlikely to suit up against Buffalo on Sunday. Byron Bell will step in to the starting lineup if McCray misses any time.
